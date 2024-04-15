BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Jesus and Paul's Differing Gospels-NOW THE END BEGINS-APRIL 14 2024
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
19 views • 04/15/2024

On this episode of Rightly Dividing, they make Bibles with the word of Jesus printed in red so they stand out, but that is perhaps not the best way to present the Lord's gospel. Why? Because everything that the apostle Paul taught in what he calls "my gospel" is also the words of the Lord Jesus Christ, just different from Matthew, Mark and Luke. Jesus presents one gospel on salvation, Paul presents a different one. Jesus says one thing about marriage and divorce, Paul has a different take on it. Jesus shows you people who at one time were believers who lose their salvation, Paul shows you that born again believers are sealed and can never lose it. Paul's gospel is clearly not the same as the gospel Jesus preached, but he received it from Jesus and was commanded to preach it. Are you confused? Many people are who have bibles with the words 'rightly dividing' removed from it, for in that lies the key to understand the differences, and similarities, in the gospel of Jesus and the gospel of Paul.


Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
