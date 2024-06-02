Relationships That Please God Part 3: A Miracle

The Holy Spirit gave Pastor John a prophetic word during the worship service about how there will be attacks from the Devil when you walk with God and live a holy life. It blends well with this third message which addresses how there comes a time in each believer's life when you will need to hear from God.

Twenty five years after leaving Haran, Abraham and Sarah were still waiting for the promised son. The long wait was used by God to squeeze out all of their unbelief and lying; when they finally conceived, it destroyed the last inclination of unbelief as they realized God was supreme and nothing was too hard for Him.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2009/RLJ-1204.pdf

RLJ-1204 -- SEPTEMBER 20, 2009

