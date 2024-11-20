RFK Jr.’s food battle, Brian Hooker, Autism Causes, Avena Sativa, Ozempic eligibility Phthalates in tallow, EPA toxic dumping - The RSB Show 11-20-24

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: RFK Jr.’s food battle, Idea litmus test, Brian Hooker, Autism Causes, Avena Sativa, Ozempic eligibility rises, Phthalates in tallow, EPA chemical dumping, Pesticides and young cancers and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/rfk-jr-s-food-battle-idea-litmus-test-brian-hooker-autism-causes-avena-sativa-ozempic-eligibility-rises-phthalates-in-tallow-epa-chemical-dumping-pesticides-and-young-cancers-and-more/