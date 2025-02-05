The Narcoführer (Zelensky), in an interview with a British re*and (Piers Morgan), claims—checks notes—that Ukraine has 45,100 soldiers dead and 390,000 wounded.

Zelensky also says that 350,000 Russian soldiers have been killed and 600,000–700,000 wounded and that Russia just leaves their wounded on the battlefield. Not to mention, they should at least coordinate their delulu propaganda with their Ministry of Defense, which pushes even more ridiculous figures, but whatever.

In a post on X from December 8, 2024, Zelensky claimed Ukraine had lost 43,000 soldiers [killed], and Russia had lost 198,000 [killed]. So, according to him, in just two months, Ukraine lost 2,100 men [killed], while Russia somehow lost 152,000 [killed]. Makes total sense—if your script was written by cocaine.

If Ukraine’s losses are so "small," then why the desperate push to mobilize 18-year-olds? Why is the front line crumbling? Why are cemeteries across Ukraine expanding at a ridiculous pace?

Probably because they don't get enough money, that’s why…