121 - Stop the COVID Bioweapon Shots Now

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#RichardUrbanShow
At least 85.5 percent of pregnant women who received the Pfizer shots and that reported their pregnancy status miscarried. Almost 35,000 deaths attributed to the COVID shots have been reported in the VAERS database, as well as almost 283,000 serious adverse reactions requiring hospitalization.
STOP THE COVID BIOWEAPON SHOTS NOW!
https://visionroot.org