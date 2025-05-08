BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BrightLearn - Nutraceuticals and Functional Foods in Human Health and Disease Prevention by Debasis Bagchi, Harry Preuss and Anand Swaroop
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
271 followers
Follow
448 views • 4 months ago

In "Nutraceuticals and Functional Foods in Human Health and Disease Prevention," Debasis Bagchi, Harry Preuss and Anand Swaroop explore the critical role of nutraceuticals and functional foods in enhancing human health and preventing disease, especially in the context of a growing global population that is expected to reach 9.1 billion by 2050. The book delves into the concept of functional foods, which provide health benefits beyond basic nutrition and aim to reduce disease risk and promote overall well-being. It categorizes these foods into fortified foods, probiotic foods and those supporting metabolic pathways, while also highlighting emerging products with antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. The authors further define nutraceuticals as food or food products offering medical or health benefits, including disease prevention and treatment and discuss their potential in managing conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and metabolic syndrome. The book examines the benefits of various nutraceuticals, such as dietary fiber, probiotics, Omega-3 fatty acids and polyphenols and their impact on gut health, immune function and skin and hair health. However, it also addresses significant challenges, including issues of bioavailability, regulation, standardization, potential interactions with medications and long-term safety. By combining scientific rigor with the power of natural compounds, the authors argue that nutraceuticals and functional foods hold transformative potential for improving health outcomes, provided their use is backed by sound evidence and ongoing research.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

nowbooksbrightlearn
