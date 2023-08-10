BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. Steven Greer - Black Budget, Stargate, Raytheon, Lockheed Skunk Works, UAP/UFO Secrets | SRS #65
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
134 views • 08/10/2023

Dr. Steven Greer - Black Budget, Stargate, Raytheon, Lockheed Skunk Works, UAP/UFO Secrets | SRS #65


Shawn Ryan Show

Dr. Steven Greer is back in episode #65 to discuss a wealth of ground-breaking science and discovery. First, he outlines new realizations around zero-point energy and how this supposed newfound technology is as old as time. Greer also covers how this technology has been hidden away from the public for decades by the military industrial complex and corporate interests. Why? Because it could change the balance of power globally. This episode uncovers who these corporate entities are and how YOU can get involved to secure an abundant future for you and your family.


DOWNLOAD SRS CONTENT: https://drive.google.com/drive/folder...


00:00 - Introduction

06:20 - Lochhead Skunkwirks

08:37 - History of Electromagnetic Propulsion

12:45 - Division of Boeing

15:05 - Victims vs Culprits

24:06 - Disinformation Agents

28:02 - Stargate Program

35:44 - Project BlueBeam

41:34 - Meeting of Interest

52:35 - Chris Beck UFO Question

56:17 - Multidimensional Meaning

58:05 - Example of Dimensional Interaction

1:02:57 - UPA Technology and Telepathy

1:06:25 - Lockheed Skunkworks Tech

1:16:08 - How teleportation works

1:19:13 - Goal of the Disclosure Project

1:27:58 - The Lost Century

1:34:57 - Breathing in Bad Air Overseas

1:38:34 - Questions About AntiGravity

1:45:50 - Atomic Bombs Creating Triggers for ET’s

1:53:38 - UFO Interior Perspectives

1:59:50 - The Difference Between Man-Made and Extra Terra

2:11:02 - Separating Legitimacy from Fraudulent Claims

2:19:11 - Effects of Zero Point Energy on Industry

2:27:34 - WetWorx

2:32:11 - New Era for a New System

2:42:22 - Eisenhower and the Military Industrial Complex


https://youtube.com/watch?v=p2hk8Qp8dd0&feature=share


Keywords
drstargatelockheedraytheonskunk works65steven greer - black budgetuap-ufosecrets srs
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy