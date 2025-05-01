BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
SN1514: Transmuting Democracy, Coercive Wellness & Quiet Occupation ⚠️
Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
72 followers
23 views • 4 months ago

[Rumble Video Version: https://rumble.com/v6stjyr-sn1514-transmuting-democracy-coercive-wellness-and-quiet-occupation-.html]


[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2025/05/02/sn1514-transmuting-democracy-coercive-wellness-quiet-occupation/]


We’re talking breakaway civilizations, space based weaponry, depopulation campaigns and banning political memes in this week’s transformative podcast episode. Donald Trump has signed a new executive order that sparks Martial Law concerns, while the CEOs of Walmart target and Home Depot are warning that store shells all over America could soon be empty in the coming weeks.


It doesn’t stop there. We play for the audience a breathtaking video of a Covid-vaccinated individual that’s alive having white fibrous blood clots extracted from their body. And with all these groundbreaking developments taking place, news has come out from Bioinformatics scientists confirming Covid vaccines cause sudden heart death surge. With all that being said, in a stunning development, you’ve now got RFK Jr saying that New parents should “do your own research” into the “vaccines“.


Lastly, we finish off the show with the powerful clip from Valentina Gomez, where she storms the stage in Texas saying that Islam has no place in Texas. We talk about the drug war and how many lives it’s consuming and the poisoning of the American population, as well as showing a tribute to Jeffrey Epstein accuser and victim Virginia Giuffre. We’re uncovering mysteries, connecting dots and going down every single rabbit hole in this episode.


Support Our Operation: https://patreon.com/noizce


Get CBD Oil: https://shop.nuleafnaturals.com/75Kdv3


Instagram: @Freedom_Faction


Twitter: @FreedomsFaction, @The_SolEra, @3RADAO


Discord: https://discord.gg/SA5CETB52G


Telegram: https://t.me/freedoms_faction


Email: [email protected]

trumpnew world order1984globalismglobalizationkilluminatifactions of freedomfreedom factiontechnocracywake upcovid19
