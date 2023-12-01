Shocking Leaked Videos Reveal MH370 Was ‘Disappeared’ Using Nazi Technology

It has been described as the greatest mystery in aviation history. When Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 disappeared on March 8, 2014, the entire world was fascinated by how a Boeing 777 airliner with 239 people onboard could possibly go missing without a trace. Nine years later, the official narrative has not changed. Apparently we are supposed to believe that in this day and age, with high-tech surveillance monitoring our every move and satellites scouring every inch of the globe at all times, a Boeing 777 can simply disappear off the face of the earth? As usual, the mainstream media has been complicit in covering up the truth about an event that threatens to expose the secrets of the elite. What if I told you that video images from three advanced US military surveillance cameras captured exactly what happened to MH370? And what if I told you there is a very good reason why the elite did not want the truth about the ill-fated flight to ever see the light of day?

- Help Slash Your Energy Bills Now: http://dontwastepower.com

- Claim your ownership stake in The People's Voice: https://collective.thepeoplesvoice.tv - Help Slash Your Energy Bills Now: http://dontwastepower.com - Claim your ownership stake in The People's Voice: https://collective.thepeoplesvoice.tv

Mirrored - The People's Voice

