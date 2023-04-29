⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation - 1400 (29 April 2023)

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(29 April 2023)

Part I (see Part II (https://t.me/mod_russia_en/7165))





💥 In the evening of 28 April 2023, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a naval long-range precision-guided strike on the location of the command post of the Kherson combined force grouping of AFU.





❕ The purpose of the strike has been achieved.





💥 In Kupyansk direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Kamenka, Kislovka (Kharkov region), and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).





◽️ Four sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been disabled close to Artyomovka, Timkovka, Sinkovka, and Kotlyarovka.





◽️ Up to 70 Ukrainian troops, five armoured fighting vehicles, one ammunition vehicle, two pick-up trucks, and one D-20 howitzer have been neutralised.





◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, Operational-Tactical Aviation and artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Ostrovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), and Torskoye, Serebryanka, Grigorovka, and Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ Up to 75 Ukrainian personnel, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and two D-20 and D-30 howitzers.





💥 In Donetsk direction, the assault detachments continue intensive fighting in the west outskirts of the city of Artyomovsk. Russia's Airborne Troops have been supporting the assault detachments.





◽️ Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrowers of the Yug Group of Forces have foiled enemy's attempts to counter-attack from the areas of Chasov Yar, Kalinina, and Krasnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ The Russian aviation have made 7 sorties in this area during the day. The artillery of the Yug Group of Forces have performed 58 firing missions.





◽️ The enemy losses in this direction amounted to over 575 Ukrainian troops and mercenaries, two tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles, two armoured fighting vehicles, 12 motor vehicles, two Akatsiya and Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers, one D-30 howitzer, and two U.S. AN/TPQ-50 counter mortar radar.





💥 In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aviation and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on the AFU units close to Ugledar, Novopol, and Uspenovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ One sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been disabled close to Novomayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ Over 85 Ukrainian troops, one tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, three pick-up trucks, and two D-20 and D-30 howitzers have been neutralised in these directions during the day.





◽️ Moreover, ammunition depots of the 72nd Mechanised Brigade and 110th Territorial Defence Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been destroyed close to Shakhterskoye and Uspenovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 In Kherson direction, up to 20 Ukrainian servicemen, two motor vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer have been neutralised by fire.