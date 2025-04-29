BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Enough Of The Excuses Roledex!
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
42 views • 4 months ago

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

.

SynBio R&D And The Psyops That Prevent You From Learning Anything Real

https://rumble.com/v6skksb-synbio-r-and-d-and-the-psyops-that-prevent-you-from-learning-anything-real.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

.

Genachowski Remarks on Unleashing Spectrum for Medical Body Area Networks - F.C.C. 2012 https://rumble.com/v4c07w9-february-7-2024.html

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1914434841002562009?t=c2wBL0guRe7lME5gKnJZxA&s=19


IEEE Recommended Practice for Nanoscale and Molecular Communication Framework

Standard Number IEEE 1906.1 -2015 Organization IEEE Standards Association Level International

https://statnano.com/standard/ieee-sa/1114/IEEE-19061-2015

.

MORE: 1906.1 IEEE https://search.brave.com/search?q=1906.1+ieee&source=android

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1912859649058996683?t=Q6kv0ZM5x2-50AfEDDLMng&s=19

.

SENSE.nano Symposium: Engineering the Nanoparticle Corona for Sensors, Michael Strano

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=m496OQGyI3c

.

CORONA: A Coordinate and Routing system for Nanonetworks

https://search.brave.com/search?q=CORONA%3A+A+Coordinate+and+Routing+system+for+Nanonetworks&source=android

.

The 2030 AI FOR GOOD AGENDA All broken down into1 video to make it easy to understand!


While They Have You Focused On Epstein, JFK SR And E-GOD/DOGE Because You'll Get Some $$ back Here Is What They Are Really Up too In The Background!

https://rumble.com/v6rxnpz-409717079.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

.

Can you imagine your body’s cells connected to the internet? In this episode of Tech 2030, @jmjornet talks about the Internet of Nano-Things and how connectivity will enhance our lives at the cellular level. Listen to the full episode here: https://x.com/6GWorld/status/1399421741672415233?t=5rCdy36AQtuUOaX57JGWTw&s=19

(FULL EPISODE) https://rumble.com/v6s29ur-409932387.html

.

Inside the Body’s Future: How Bio-NanoThings Will Change Disease Detection

New York University Abu Dhabi Ian F Akyildiz https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=tfpxG9VD9EY

.

https://x.com/CorinneNokel/status/1847587648950444083?t=6mY7Qf8R46YgkO81GI2s9A&s=19


6G has already been deployed


6G and Beyond: The Future of Wireless

Communications Systems https://search.brave.com/search?q=6G+and+Beyond%3A+The+Future+of+Wireless+Communications+Systems&source=android&summary=1&conversation=cac8e671730203b0441985

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1913038387168043229?t=TqRz-qPF-dLNF3U81x5t6g&s=19

trump20242030covid
