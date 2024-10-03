IT’S NOT AS A RESULT OF YOU SPEAKING IT (THE TRUTH), IT’S AS A RESULT OF YOU LIVING IT EMOTIONALLY THAT THINGS CHANGE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FULL ORIGINAL:
20100518 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Coffs Harbour P1
Cut:
37m57s - 38m32s
Website:
*************
#TrueLeader #InLoveWithGodsTruth #PassionForTruth #LeadingByExample #ActionOverWords #Wisdom #ReincarnatedJesus #Simple #TrueSpirituality #SoulHealing #SoulAwakening #SoulCondition #IWantToKnowEverything #SoulFood #SoulSearch #SoulDevelopment #SoulTransformationWithGod #NewNewAge