The Fight Is On! - EUROPEAN CITIZENS' INITIATIVE against WHO Power Grab Christine Anderson, MdEP

July 12, 2023 BRÜSSEL

Dear fellow citizens,

There is wonderful news from our fight against the planned WHO treaties!

A few days ago, 7 brave citizens from 7 countries, with the support of 5 MEPs, launched a European Citizens' Initiative (ECI) called "Trust & Freedom".

Thereby, EU citizens can force the European Commission to deal with a specific issue. The Commission must also make a public statement on how to proceed with the demands of the citizens' initiative.

In addition, a hearing will be held in the EU Parliament, in which the Commission must also participate. At the end of the process, the Commission will prepare a legal opinion and a political opinion within three months and will decide whether a new legislative proposal can be made and publicly justify its decision.

🎬🎧 Watch here in the video my opening speech to the press conference in the EU Parliament and become a supporter of "Trust & Freedom" yourself.

Kind regards,



Yours, Christine Anderson, MEP





=== More info ===

Fight the globalitarian, false elites and the WHO power grab and become a supporter of "Trust & Freedom" now!

🌎📲👉 Homepage: http://www.euci.info

Press release: www.euci.info/press-release

=== The people behind "Trust & Freedom" ===

European Citizens' Initiative (ECI) "Trust & Freedom" against the WHO Treaty and the transfer of governmental powers to non-elected, non-governmental and non-transparent organisations.

Founding members

Justyna Walker (Poland)

Mattias Desmet (Belgium)

Maria Hubmer-Mogg (Austria)

Alexander Christ (Germany)

Ladislav Vrabel (Czech Republic)

Isabel Eliseu Arroseiro de Mesquita (Portugal)

Georgi Todorov (Bulgaria)

Supporting Members of EU-Parliament

Christine Anderson, MEP (Germany)

Cristian Terheș, MEP (Romania)

Ivan Vilibor Sinčić, MEP (Croatia)

Mislav Kolakušić, MEP (Croatia)

Virginie Joron, MEP (France)

Supporting speakers @ press conference

Philipp Kruse

Dr. Peter McCullough

MP Andrew Bridgen

Fiona Hine

Dr. David E. Martin

Gerald Hauser

Nataniel Pawlowski

Pastor Artur Pawlowski

Nick Hudson

