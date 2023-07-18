BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Fight Is On! - EUROPEAN CITIZENS' INITIATIVE against WHO Power Grab Christine Anderson, MdEP
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
258 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
283 views • 07/18/2023

July 12, 2023 BRÜSSEL🇨🇦 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 🇦🇺

Dear fellow citizens,

There is wonderful news from our fight against the planned WHO treaties!

A few days ago, 7 brave citizens from 7 countries, with the support of 5 MEPs, launched a European Citizens' Initiative (ECI) called "Trust & Freedom".

Thereby, EU citizens can force the European Commission to deal with a specific issue. The Commission must also make a public statement on how to proceed with the demands of the citizens' initiative.

In addition, a hearing will be held in the EU Parliament, in which the Commission must also participate. At the end of the process, the Commission will prepare a legal opinion and a political opinion within three months and will decide whether a new legislative proposal can be made and publicly justify its decision.

🎬🎧 Watch here in the video my opening speech to the press conference in the EU Parliament and become a supporter of "Trust & Freedom" yourself.

Kind regards,

Yours, Christine Anderson, MEP


=== More info ===

Fight the globalitarian, false elites and the WHO power grab and become a supporter of "Trust & Freedom" now!

🌎📲👉 Homepage: http://www.euci.info

Press release: www.euci.info/press-release

=== The people behind "Trust & Freedom" ===

🇨🇦 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 🇦🇺 | European Citizens' Initiative (ECI) "Trust & Freedom" against the WHO Treaty and the transfer of governmental powers to non-elected, non-governmental and non-transparent organisations.

🇨🇦 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 🇦🇺 | Founding members

Justyna Walker (Poland)

Mattias Desmet (Belgium)

Maria Hubmer-Mogg (Austria)

Alexander Christ (Germany)

Ladislav Vrabel (Czech Republic)

Isabel Eliseu Arroseiro de Mesquita (Portugal)

Georgi Todorov (Bulgaria)

🇨🇦 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 🇦🇺 | Supporting Members of EU-Parliament

Christine Anderson, MEP (Germany)

Cristian Terheș, MEP (Romania)

Ivan Vilibor Sinčić, MEP (Croatia)

Mislav Kolakušić, MEP (Croatia)

Virginie Joron, MEP (France)

🇨🇦 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 🇦🇺 | Supporting speakers @ press conference

Philipp Kruse

Dr. Peter McCullough

MP Andrew Bridgen

Fiona Hine

Dr. David E. Martin

Gerald Hauser

Nataniel Pawlowski

Pastor Artur Pawlowski

Nick Hudson

🇨🇦 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 🇦🇺 | Fight the globalitarian, false elites and the WHO power grab and become a supporter of "Trust & Freedom" now!

🇨🇦 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 🇦🇺 | CONTACT: www.euci.info

Keywords
nwomepchristine andersonrise and resistthe fight is oneuropean citizens initiative against who power grabglobalists enemy of the people
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy