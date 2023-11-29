Master Deceiver On The Horizon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2 Thessalonians 2: 3 Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition; 4 Who opposeth and exalteth himself above all that is called God, or that is worshipped; so that he as God sitteth in the temple of God, shewing himself that he is God. 5 Remember ye not, that, when I was yet with you, I told you these things?
6 And Now Ye Know What Withholdeth ~
THAT HE MIGHT BE REVEALED IN HIS TIME!!!
Not Before The TIME Like Tim Cohen and Others Try to Do !!!
SPECULATION is NOT REVELATION ~ PERIOD !!!
