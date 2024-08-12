The moment an FPV drone hits a Canadian Roshel Senator armored vehicle with Ukrainian infantry in the Kursk region.

It’s funny that as a result of the drone’s hit, the armored car simply switched on its hazard lights and didn’t allow the driver to continue driving, so the enemy abandoned the car and ran into a neighboring forest.

Useful feature.

Adding:

❗️ The cooling tower of the Zaporizhzhya NPP, where a fire occurred due to UAV strikes, burned out from the inside, the restoration time will be clear after assessing its condition.

There were no new attempts by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to attack the territory and facilities of the nuclear power plant during the night.

Director of Communications of the station Evgeniya Yashina



