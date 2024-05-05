BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ERUV, THE REAL 'WIRE' ₪ [IT'S THE RIFF RAFF!]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
70 views • 12 months ago

Censored Men - The Jewish Wire. Interesting loophole.


Source: https://x.com/CensoredMen/status/1787113106239348920


VfB isn't perfect; sometimes, mistakes are made...to wit:


ItsRainingPhotons

It's called an "eruv", not "erev rav". (erev rav is something entirely different) There's one in my neighborhood. No one seems to know or care what it is, but I know.


Right! 'Erev rav' refers to a colloquialism that was used for jews in times past: "There goes the riff raff!", hence the title - thanks!


Thumbnail: http://www.businessinsider.com/jewish-eruv-wire-hidden-in-manhattan-religious-carrying-sabbath-2015-10


Unbeknown to most, there are transparent wires that wrap around over 200 cities in North America — including Manhattan — to mark a religious boundary.


And every week, there is a "secret operation" to check and repair the wire in time for the weekend. We tagged along to see what it's all about.


From Google: What does Riff Raff mean in slang?


1. : a class of people who are looked down upon : rabble. 2. : rubbish. riffraff adjective.

wireloopholemulti pronged attackerev ravriff raffjewish customs
