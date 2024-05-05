ERUV, THE REAL 'WIRE' ₪ [IT'S THE RIFF RAFF!]

Censored Men - The Jewish Wire. Interesting loophole.





Source: https://x.com/CensoredMen/status/1787113106239348920





ItsRainingPhotons

It's called an "eruv", not "erev rav". (erev rav is something entirely different) There's one in my neighborhood. No one seems to know or care what it is, but I know.





Right! 'Erev rav' refers to a colloquialism that was used for jews in times past: "There goes the riff raff!", hence the title - thanks!





Unbeknown to most, there are transparent wires that wrap around over 200 cities in North America — including Manhattan — to mark a religious boundary.





And every week, there is a "secret operation" to check and repair the wire in time for the weekend. We tagged along to see what it's all about.





From Google: What does Riff Raff mean in slang?





1. : a class of people who are looked down upon : rabble. 2. : rubbish. riffraff adjective.