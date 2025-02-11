Wael Samara is Free After 22 Years

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As part of the Toufan Al-Aqsa prisoner exchange deal, Wael Mohamed Samara, a prisoner from Al-Amari Camp in the Ramallah district, was released after spending 22 years in the occupation’s prisons. This interview with Wael Samara offers a glimpse into his hardships, resilience, and the moments of his release.
Interview: Wael Samara, the prisoner
Reporting: Momen Somrain
Filmed: 01/02/2025
