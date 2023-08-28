BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
FORMER CHILD ACTOR BUG HALL SHARING INTEL ON PEDO RING IN HOLLYWOOD. MUST WATCH!
Meri interviews former child actor, writer-producer Bug Hall who has had a career in HOLLYWOOD for over 30 years. Hear his AMAZING story of how GOD redeemed him and now is a FARMER out east with his beautiful wife and 3 children. Come hear Bug Hall speak this SATURDAY at the HOLLYWOOD BLVD CINEMA at 1001 75TH STREET in WOODRIDGE, ILLINOIS.DOORS OPEN AT 10:30AM
PROGRAM STARTS AT 11AM
They will screen the MOVIE SOUND OF FREEDOM followed by a Q&A with BUG. Tickets are $10.00 at the door.

