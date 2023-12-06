BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
We Were Warned Years Ago...
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
36 views • 12/06/2023

In this episode, we'll travel back in time a bit and hear from the founder of the John Birch Society, Joe Biden, Bill Gates and Klaus Schwab. We'll hear what they all had to say about the future and we'll take a look at what God has to say to us about what they are doing and how to stand against their agenda.

Join us on Telegram! t.me/settingbrushfires Help support the channel: CashApp: $TheRealTimBrown ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheRealTimBrown⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Activate Your Own Stem Cells & Reverse The Aging Process, Click Join and at least silver package to get wholesale pricing: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://lifewave.com/timbrown1

communismjoe bidenagendabill gatesjohn birch societyrobert welchklaus schwabjbs
