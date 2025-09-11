THE 23RD OF SEPTEMBER ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-SEPT 11 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Rapture Will Happen September 23, 2025 [According to South African Pastor Joshua Mhlakela] -- or It May Not. No Man Knows the Day the Lord Will Return [Matthew 24:36]. Every Time A Day Has Been Set for the Rapture, Something Comes Out of It: Often Heresies; Leastwise, Public Ridicule. God Wants Us To Wait and Watch for His Return,and to Be Prepared.