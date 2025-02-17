❗️Sergey Lavrov: “There will be no territorial concessions of the lands where the Russian people live".

There can be no talk of the possibility of territorial concessions to Ukraine in the process of peaceful settlement - Lavrov

Also said:

Lavrov said Europe has no place in Ukraine peace talks

'At the Munich Conference there were calls for a ceasefire and to use it to strengthen Ukraine militarily. The European philosophy has not changed. I don't know what they should do at the negotiating table. If they are going to wheedle out some sly ideas about freezing the conflict, while in their own way, morals and habits they think about continuing the war, then why invite them there?'

One must answer for their actions – Lavrov on the results of the Munich Security Conference

And:

'We want to listen to our partners' - Lavrov on the upcoming talks in Riyadh

'When Putin and Trump spoke on the phone, they agreed to leave behind the absolutely abnormal period in relations between the two powers, when they practically did not communicate. The presidents agreed that dialogue should be resumed. On all issues that can be resolved one way or another with the participation of Russia and the United States. The Ukrainian settlement was mentioned, as well as the situation in the Middle East, and a number of other regions of the world that are not in a very calm state. We will listen to our American interlocutors, and then report to our leaders, who will make decisions on further steps'