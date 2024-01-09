TORNADOES & SEVERE WEATHER WARNING*CAR CRASHES INTO WHITEHOUSE GATE*MYSTERIOUS TUNNELS UNEARTHED*

For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! GET EXCLUSIVE & UNIQUE VIDEOS FOR PATREONS ONLY!

https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts

OZONE THERAPY HAS BEEN A LIFE SAVER FOR US!

Promolife Ozone Therapy Affiliate Link!

https://www.promolife.com/?a_aid=Whit





Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods!

https://mfoods.shop/eea





Check Out Our Reviews & Website

https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/

To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected]





We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi

https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T





Please Subscribe to our Channels

HEEARTS OMMM!

https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934

For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times!

EEARTS

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg

Evolutionary Energy Arts

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/

Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS

Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts

Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/

Thank you so much for your support!





https://twitter.com/bclemms/status/1744116350270738816

https://twitter.com/accuweather/status/1744732850723979379

https://twitter.com/accuweather/status/1744370057843560929

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yosef_Yitzchak_Schneersohn

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/770_Eastern_Parkway

https://www.yahoo.com/news/netanyahu-demands-lie-detector-tests-170041772.html

https://twitter.com/4Mischief/status/1744480365253656577?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/PRMemes_/status/1744518694330302781?ref_src=twsrc^tfw|twcamp^tweetembed|twterm^1744518694330302781|twgr^b6e9f96772f41bc413c2a5f2c59bbe4419cf61c8|twcon^s1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5616103%2Fpg1

https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1744516354441388189?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/CollinRugg/status/1744532117298786482?ref_src=twsrc^tfw|twcamp^tweetembed|twterm^1744532117298786482|twgr^144c71cc5c9a53badd9925426832bf896347aedc|twcon^s1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5616301%2Fpg1

https://www.yahoo.com/news/mexican-president-demands-20b-permits-142917025.html

https://twitter.com/JimCantore/status/1744710115528241439

https://twitter.com/volcaholic1/status/1744695698719748592

https://twitter.com/bclemms/status/1744733151744967145

https://twitter.com/UWCIMSS/status/1744725269506924939