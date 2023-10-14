Being told what to think...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mike Adams joins Maria Zeee for an in-depth, rational analysis of the
current situation unfolding between Israel and Palestine, in what is
quickly escalating into a world war. They discuss the war propaganda
being widely disseminated, the psyop that has demanded that all people
pick a side or else, and the blood lust that has gripped all sides,
similar to the hate aimed at Russia where people were forced to hate Russia because main stream media told them so and the people did what they were told.