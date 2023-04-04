© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Can Trump Receive a Fair Trial in NYC's Liberal Stronghold | The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show
Clay Travis and Buck Sexton discuss whether President Trump can receive an impartial trial in the liberal stronghold of New York City.
https://rumble.com/v2g7y8u-can-trump-receive-a-fair-trial-in-nycs-liberal-stronghold-the-clay-travis-a.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=18