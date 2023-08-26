Get this: Harrison is running for office. The judge put him in jail, denied bond.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The ONLY Trump co-defendant being held in jail: ‘I showed up before the president’Harrison Floyd was denied bond on Friday. A judge said he was a potential flight risk.
This is sick.
Sounds Racist: Fulton County Judge Emily Richardson Denies Bond to Harrison Floyd “Black Voices for Trump” Leader – Says He’s a “Flight Risk”
Harrison Floyd has little children at home. He is a veteran, a 4th generation veteran. But he’s a flight risk!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/08/sounds-racist-fulton-county-judge-emily-richardson-denies/