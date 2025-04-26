From Seeds to the Spotlight!

Come join me on a re-cap of my week: planting pumpkin and cucumber seeds… an exciting afternoon during a visit by a freelance journalist who came to see and to write about the Kamakura Garden. This week’s gardening activities included harvesting Swiss Chard, stringing up twine to the trellises for cucumbers and melons, planting volunteer potatoes, and replanting radishes and carrots. There’s also the thriving tomatoes, and the kitchen adventure with fruit-topped muffins.





"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll