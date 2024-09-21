BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US Sports Lacrosse - Notre Dame vs. Maryland: 2024 DI men's lacrosse championship highlights
13 views • 8 months ago

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube

Featured course:

Lacrosse Basics: Offensive Techniques Part 2

by Mike Leveille

https://bit.ly/3U0Uzmv

In this offensive lacrosse coaching course MLL attack Mike Leveille continues the course work presented in his fellow teammate Liam Banks' Offensive Techniques course. In these free lacrosse coaching videos, you will continue learning essential offensive techniques and drills that you can use to shape your offense into a force to be reckoned with.

Learn more and book this course - https://bit.ly/3U0Uzmv


On today's show we relive the ND's dominate performance in the NCAA championship. When coaches and commentators talk about "never take your foot off of the gas", this is a prime example of what that looks like. Enjoy!


Video credit:

Notre Dame vs. Maryland: 2024 DI men's lacrosse championship highlights.

NCAA member school representatives should download this useful app to get the latest agendas, materials, speakers, maps, logistics information and more for NCAA educational events. Get all the information needed for NCAA Regional Rules Seminars, the Student-Athlete Leadership Forums and the NCAA Convention.

https://apple.co/4eazRs1

lacrossenllussportsnetworkussportsradiolacrosse playerlacrosse coachncaa lacrossemllhigh school lacrosse
