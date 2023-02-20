How To Make Spiced Cranberry-Apple Sauce From Scratch! [CC]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As a visual tutorial to accompany the blog post I did on this recipe, I take you step-by-step on how to make a spiced Cranberry-Apple sauce from scratch. I also show you how to can it up in a water bath canner for long-term shelf stability. Hope you enjoy!
You can view the written version of this recipe on my website: https://simplehomeandhearth.com/2022/12/22/cranberry-apple-sauce-from-scratch/