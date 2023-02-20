How To Make Spiced Cranberry-Apple Sauce From Scratch! [CC]

We're grateful for Monero and Epic crypto tips! Thank you for your support!

As a visual tutorial to accompany the blog post I did on this recipe, I take you step-by-step on how to make a spiced Cranberry-Apple sauce from scratch. I also show you how to can it up in a water bath canner for long-term shelf stability. Hope you enjoy!

You can view the written version of this recipe on my website: https://simplehomeandhearth.com/2022/12/22/cranberry-apple-sauce-from-scratch/



