Sensitive Technology Research Areas Government Of Canada_Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada Biodigital Convergence 2024

https://science.gc.ca/site/science/en/safeguarding-your-research/guidelines-and-tools-implement-research-security/sensitive-technology-research-and-affiliations-concern/sensitive-technology-research-areas
Understanding bio-digital convergence | IEC e-tech https://etech.iec.ch/node/770
Biodigital Today and Tomorrow
https://horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2022/05/31/biodigital-today-and-tomorrow/
#1 CRISPR Nanobionic spinach plants can detect explosives | MIT News | Massachusetts Institute of Technology https://news.mit.edu/2016/nanobionic-spinach-plants-detect-explosives-1031
Unlocking the Power of Our Body's Protein Factory - mRNA Part 2 | Pfizer https://www.pfizer.com/news/behind-the-science/unlocking-power-our-bodys-protein-factory
Indigenous perspectives on the biodigital convergence - Keith Williams, Suzanne Brant, 2022 https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/11771801221090748
[2401.13712v2] Engineering Yeast Cells to Facilitate Information Exchange https://arxiv.org/abs/2401.13712
PANACEA: An Internet of Bio-NanoThings Application for Early Detection and Mitigation of Infectious Diseases | IEEE Journals & Magazine | IEEE Xplore https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/9149878
(VIDEO) https://rumble.com/v4e3nvr-february-18-2024.html
Ian F. Akyildiz ITU AI FOR Good: https://aiforgood.itu.int/speaker/ian-f-akyildiz/
Ian F Akildiz ITU J-FET: https://search.brave.com/search?q=ian+f+akildiz+itu+jfet&source=android
ian f akildiz itu molecular communication: https://search.brave.com/search?q=ian+f+akildiz+itu+molecular+communication+&source=web&summary=1&summary_og=c526c91d512314d1f2bfb5