YARI - SOUJUTSU (spearmanship)

Yarijutsu or Soujutsu “Art of the Spear,” is the Japanese martial art of fighting with a Japanese spear. Spears were widely used by infantry from the Kamakura Period up to the Warring States Period; their use was lost from Meiji to Showa. Foot samurai (soldiers) were given mainly yari, at one point, before the Edo Period or peace, not all soldiers were samurai and therefore did not own swords.



