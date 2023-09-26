BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"Fed Moving Quickly For New Digital Dollar CBDCs"
Hal Graves
Hal Graves
22 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • 09/26/2023

The U.S. Federal Reserve is seriously exploring the adoption of a central bank digital dollar known as a CBDC.  Many are concerned if they could centralize American's financial information and holdings in a digital database controlled by the U.S. government.  Then they would have complete discretion over how and whether people can use their own money.  CBDCs could be modeled after the Chinese digital currency which also uses a social credit score for behavior enforcement.  My new video entitled the "Fed Moving Quickly For New Digital Dollar CBDCs."

Keywords
bitcoinfederal reservethe fedus economysocial credit scorenew monetary systemcbdccentral bank digital dollarfed would centralize americans financial informationfed would have control over everyones moneygovernment will be our bankercontrol over our moneythey can take and give money to usfed to monitor our behaviorchina digital dollarfed to have control of all our moneyno limit to feds control over our money
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy