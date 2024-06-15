The Imminent Threat of CBDCs and How Bitcoin is Not the Solution w/ Aaron Day

Douglas Tuman interviews Aaron Day - an author, activist, and former presidential candidate. Aaron discusses the potential threat of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) and the need for decentralized alternatives.

He also covers the history and motivations behind the push for CBDCs and just how close we may be to seeing them implemented. They explore the challenges faced by existing cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin in terms of scalability, privacy, and resistance to government control.

The conversation highlights the importance of privacy-focused cryptocurrencies like EPIC Cash, to create an EPIC Private Parallel Economy (EPPE) as an alternative to CBDCs. They also discuss strategies for onboarding people to preserve individual liberties in the face of potential digital tyranny.