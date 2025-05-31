© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Lindsey Graham to push his anti-Russia sanctions bill NEXT week
He’s already TIRED of peace talks — ‘Enough of talking; it’s now time to act’
Putin’s ‘going to be hit HARD by the United States’
Source @Intel Republic
---------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net