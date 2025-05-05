Shootout in the city of Makhachkala in the Republic in Dagestan in Russia - part 2

Public shootout leaves 3 cops dead in Dagestan capital — reports

Several civilians hospitalized

Two of the three suspects were killed in the gunfight; one fled in a stolen police car.

Shootout in the city of Makhachkala in the Republic in Dagestan in Russia — three police officers were killed in an attack on a traffic police unit in Makhachkala, the Dagestan Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

Law enforcement and emergency services are conducting operational and search activities in the area of ​​the shootout in Makhachkala, according to local authorities.

A driver reportedly opened fire on police officers who were trying to stop a car, according to the head of Dagestan.

Update:

❗️Two attackers of traffic police officers in Makhachkala have been eliminated, the Dagestan Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

❗️Two police officers killed in attack in Makhachkala, two more hospitalized with one in a serious condition — Dagestan Health Ministry

Seven people were injured in the shootout in Makhachkala.

One of the police officers, Murad Magomedov fought back as the terrorist tried to finish him off with a knife. Despite injuries, he disarmed and killed the attacker.

Doctors are now battling to save his life.

