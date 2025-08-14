AI and Surveillance State

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AI-powered surveillance promises "security" but risks automating oppression – from facial recognition to predictive policing, the same tools tracking borders could soon monitor dissent. Once built, who controls the panopticon?
