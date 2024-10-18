© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Yahya Sinwar was killed in a direct clash with Israeli soldiers in one of Rafah streets. In the iconic scene of his martyrdom, Sinwar displayed that even resistance leaders are killed at the forefronts. Sinwar’s last moments will ever be a source of strong belief in the feasibility of resistance.
