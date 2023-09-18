Dr. Shawn Rowland: Are You Medically Prepared?

In this exclusive interview with The New American, Dr. Shawn Rowland, a family physician and the visionary behind Jase Medical, delves into the critical aspect of medical preparedness. It is evident that the need for such preparedness transcends apocalyptic scenarios or catastrophic events. Factors such as supply chain disruptions, medication shortages, travel, outdoor adventures and unforeseen emergencies necessitate a strategic approach to ensuring access to life-saving medications.

Dr. Rowland shares his professional insights, detailing how people can improve their medical readiness by adopting two essential strategies. Firstly, acquiring a readily accessible cache of basic emergency medications capable of promptly mitigating threats from infections and contagions. Secondly, maintaining a year-long supply of prescription medications for chronic ailments such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart issues, mental conditions, and more. While conventional and mail-order pharmacies do not fill extended prescriptions, Jase Medical stands as a pioneering healthcare establishment dedicated to assisting Americans to achieve greater medical self-sufficiency.

