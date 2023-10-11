Many Might Not Know,Israel Systematically Targets And Harasses Palestinian Christians Too

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIRRORED from
https://twitter.com/palinfoen/status/1664212090553532417
Israel systematically targets Palestinian Christians
Israel unleashes its rabid settlers to damage Christian properties.
Israel has carried out attacks against 100+ churches.
The number of Christians in Jerusalem/Bethlehem has dwindled due to Israel.