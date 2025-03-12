US officials going to Russia 'RIGHT NOW, as we speak' — Trump

⚡️Trump's Special Envoy Witkoff making way to Moscow this week to "urge" Russia to agree to ceasefire, the White House said.

It’s not clear yet whether Vladimir Putin will meet with him.

Earlier, it was reported that US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz held a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart on a Ukraine peace settlement.

Putin previously stated that the goal of resolving the conflict in Ukraine should be long-term peace, not a brief ceasefire. As the Russian president noted, a ceasefire could give the Kiev regime the opportunity to focus on preparing and strengthening its forces.