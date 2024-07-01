InfoWars - Sunday Night Live - Democrat Civil War Brewing Over Future of Joe Biden’s Reelection Campaign - 6-30-2024

Chase Geiser breaks down the power struggle ensuing within the Democrat Party as internal discussions are being held about what to do about Joe Biden following his catastrophic debate performance as reports emerge that the 81-year-old puppet president is refusing to bow out.

