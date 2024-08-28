© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Anger and rebellion have been issues throughout history. Do scientific studies point to venting one's anger as the answer or something else? What does the Bible say about anger? Is anger ever a sin? Can people repent of rebellion? Do those that harden their hearts risk a root of bitterness? Does the company you keep affect you? Can relaxation and meditation help with anger? Did Jesus teach that we are to to love and do good even to those that hate us? Steve Dupuie and Dr. Thiel discuss these matters and more.