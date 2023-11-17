© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video, Dr. Carl Jung shares insights into the religion nobody wants to admit they are involved with. We were never told about this programming put into our psyche since a very young age.
Over 50 Speakers & Tons Of Resources: https://nita.one/summit
A powerful philosophical book for any reader: https://nita.one/tao
Write an article, we will turn it into a video for you, network with others and more: https://theliberator.us
All The Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth
-
#religion #carljung #powerfulmotivation #powerfulvideo #psychology #quotes #quote #spiritual #spiritualawakening #spiritualjourney #spirituality #awakening #powerful #inspirational #shocking #motivational #motivation #inspiration #documentary #documentaries #thinking