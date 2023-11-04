BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Enhancing Precision: Gideon Alpha Red Dot Sight Review on Sig P320
The Rogue Banshee
The Rogue Banshee
53 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • 11/04/2023

In this video, we're diving into the world of optics and firearm performance. Join us as we review the Gideon Alpha Dot Sight in the green circle dot format, mounted on the legendary Sig P320.


The Gideon Alpha Dot Sight offers exceptional features for improved accuracy and target acquisition, and we're putting it to the test. We'll explore its large sight window, adjustable brightness settings, and the combination 65 MOA circle and 3 MOA dot reticle. This is a game-changer for those seeking top-tier performance without breaking the bank.


This Gideon Optic Red Dot review covers the energy-efficient operation and motion-sensing technology that keeps you ready for action (typically called shake awake)


Whether you're a seasoned shooter or new to the world of optics, this review is packed with insights that can help you make an informed choice. If you want to enhance your Sig P320's capabilities, or any pistol that can take an optic, don't miss this review.


Subscribe for more firearm reviews, gear guides, and shooting tips. If you find this review helpful, give it a thumbs up and share it with your fellow firearms enthusiasts. Thanks for watching, and remember, accuracy matters.


#FirearmOptics #SigP320 #GideonAlphaDotSight #GunReviews #ShootingTips


To see more of my content here you YouTube click this link https://tinyurl.com/RogueBanshee


Join this channel to get access to perks:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCX4dhK-y9O2n8bYFAQAg4Zw/join


#teambanch @TheRogueBanshee @jsdsupply @GideonOptics2023


*** You can support our work by ***

♦ Shop our Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee

♦ Check out our MERCH Store: https://bit.ly/2SpVCj3

♦ Become a Member of #TeamBansh here: https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo

♦ TRB AFFILIATES AND DISCOUNT CODES: https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee


Video Index:

0:00 Gideon Alpha Introduction

0:26 Picrail adapter

0:37 Gideon Alpha Initial Impressions

0:55 What comes with the Alpha?

1:24 What I like about the Alpha

2:26 What could have made the Alpha Better?

3:01 Is the Gideon Alpha Any Good?


-------

Social Media

Website

https://www.trb.fyi


Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee


Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/TheRogueBanshee

-------


-------

Gear that I run


Computer

https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3


Studio

https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=2LISYK2A6DTTC


Camera and Mic

https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=24PJH5W612YLL


My 3d Printer setup

https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53

-------


-------

Credits

The Rogue Banshee Original Content

Credit: Jason Schaller

[email protected]

-------


The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.


Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.

Keywords
gunsshootinggundiytoolsfirearmred dotgunsmithgunsmithing
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy