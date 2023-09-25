BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Eleven Nations Led by Russia Say "No" to Globalist WHO Pandemic Treaty [2023-09-21] - Michele Bachmann
779 views • 09/25/2023

"We're just coming out of three years of being under emergency power. We know what that's like, where we lose some of the most basic civil rights that we've ever had. That's what's at stake here. We saw how difficult life was under the pronouncements of President Biden, Dr. Fauci and the Centers for Disease Control, but that's only because they were already following whatever the World Health Organization. So, we've had a pretty good taste of what life could be like under a one-world international dictator. That is what this would be. That's not an exaggeration."

- Michele Bachmann

Biden Admin, WHO Setting Stage for One-World Gov't
https://afn.net/categories/medical-health/2023/04/24/bachmann-biden-admin-who-setting-stage-for-one-world-gov-t/

Mirrored - MediaGiant

