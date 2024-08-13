© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill Nation Hangout #387
0. 9:51 Joe Biden steps from Presidential Race
1. 20:44 R.I.P Spetsnaz MGTOW
2. 44:14 John Deer gets caught supporting DEI and backs away when it gets caught
3. 1:02:55 The Slow trickle of facts around the attempted assassination of Trump is revealing (Wall Street)
4. 1:22:43 Right Wing cancel culture rears its head (Destiny and Jack Black)
5. 2:07:14 Disney Section
A) Acolyte is finally over Disney immediately starts firing people
B) Data Hack of Disney by the group Nullbulge
6. 2:40:04 Is Biden going to get replaced?
Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee please subscribe there as well
Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble
https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation
https://www.subscribestar.com/Neroke5
https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed
https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/
https://www.reddit.com/r/RedPillNation/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05
https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive
https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts