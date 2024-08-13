Red Pill Nation Hangout #387

0. 9:51 Joe Biden steps from Presidential Race

1. 20:44 R.I.P Spetsnaz MGTOW

2. 44:14 John Deer gets caught supporting DEI and backs away when it gets caught

3. 1:02:55 The Slow trickle of facts around the attempted assassination of Trump is revealing (Wall Street)

4. 1:22:43 Right Wing cancel culture rears its head (Destiny and Jack Black)

5. 2:07:14 Disney Section

A) Acolyte is finally over Disney immediately starts firing people

B) Data Hack of Disney by the group Nullbulge

6. 2:40:04 Is Biden going to get replaced?





Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee please subscribe there as well

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8





Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/c-413605





