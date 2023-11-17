MIRRORED from Sunfellow On COVID-19

April 2023

"If I were a woman in fertile age, I would not plan a motherhood from a person, from a man, who has been vaccinated."

-- Pathologist Dr. Arne Burkhardt

Pathologist Dr. Arne Burkhardt: Autopsies Show The mRNA Vaccine SHREDS People From Within!

Report 58: Part 2

“Autopsies Reveal Medical Atrocities of Genetic Therapies Being Used Against a Respiratory Virus”

By Robert W. Chandler, MD, MBA

The Daily Clout

March 3, 2023

Histopathological reevaluation of serious adverse events and deaths following COVID-19 vaccination

Professor Arne Burkhardt

Pathologist

Reutlingen, Germany

Professor Dr. Arne Burkhardt gave an update on his series of autopsy and biopsy cases associated with Spike associated gene therapy entitled “Histopathological reevaluation of serious adverse events and deaths following COVID-19 vaccination” at the January 2023 Pandemic Strategies: Lessons and Strategies conference in Stockholm Sweden, presented by the Swedish physician group Läkaruppropet. (The Doctors’ Call)

[Note: A rough draft was prepared using voice recognition then was edited for clarity with an effort to retain Professor Dr. Burkhardt’s original meaning. The text was then added to the presentation graphics. Text in italics has been added by the current author.]

Arne Burkhardt, Professor and M.D. of Pathology studied Medicine at the Universities of Kiel, Munich and Heidelberg. He trained in Pathology at the Universities of Heidelberg and Hamburg (1970 -1979) and became Professor of Pathology at the Universities of Hamburg (1979) and Tübingen (1991). He holds a position as an Extraordinarius Emeritus for General and Special Pathology at the University of Bern, Switzerland, and has been practicing as a pathologist in his own laboratory since 2008. Dr. Burkhardt has held guest professorships in numerous universities in the United States (Harvard, Brookhaven), Japan (Nihon), South Korea, and Europe. He has authored more than 150 original publications in international and German medical journals and contributed to textbooks in German, English, and Japanese.



