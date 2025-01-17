FEEL GOOD FRIDAY! Captn. Warp Speed Just Warped His Ass Out of Here!

I don't know how or why he died. I'm just glad that he's dead.

Sources (thanks to the sub who sent this!)

Interview

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vmpD2yYXVqU&pp=ygUYUGF1bCBtYW5nbyBjb3ZpZCB2YWNjaW5l

Story

https://www.statnews.com/2025/01/16/paul-mango-dies-coronavirus-vaccines-trump-adviser-hhs-operation-warp-speed/

https://m.facebook.com/paul.mango.96/

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport

This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality





You can help support my coffee addiction by donating here:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru





Email me with info or to say hello:

[email protected]

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

