Glenn Beck Calls for Nuclear Power Plants to Be Built for Artificial Superintelligence

There are two primary ways for us "conspiracy theorists" to look at the rise of Artificial Intelligence, which will soon lead to Artificial General Intelligence and then onto Artificial Superintelligence. Considering that there are exactly zero ways for us to stop it—only God could stop it at this point—then it's important for the United States to lead the way instead of another country.

Conservative thought-leader Glenn Beck recently called on America to build nuclear power plants specifically to power the massive server farms that will be required for AGI and ASI. He's absolutely correct, and while it will take a gigantic investment into not only the technology but also the infrastructure to run AGI and ASI, it is worth it.

Imagine if Russia or China got access to ASI before we did. That would be a disaster. So as much as I distrust our government, I do not want ASI to be led by our enemies. The U.S. government is the best bad choice to reign over the Artificial Intelligence revolution, as I noted in today's episode of The JD Rucker Show.

SOURCE: https://x.com/JDRucker/status/1891604079094173931