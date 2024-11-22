Settlement steals Palestinian land in Al-Shuyukh

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The "Asfar" settlement has stolen Palestinian land in the village of Ash-Shuyukh, north of Hebron, and Palestinian farmers are unable to access their land, harvest olives, or work the land. Interview: Ayed Al-Mashni: Palestinian Farmer
Reporting: Sari jaradat
Filmed: 19/11/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://FreePalestine.Video