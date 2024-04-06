RUBY & LATYPOVA: ALL Vaccines are MRNA. FLU SHOT ALERT. Entire Vaccine INDUSTRY converting to mRNA.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The entire VACCINE INDUSTRY is converting to mRNA. Flu Shot ALERT. Dr Jane Ruby & Sasha Latypova.
ALL flu shots contain mRNA. 37:30 minutes (on orig vid below). Albert Bourla the CEO of Pfizer statement at Davos 2023 on seasonal flu (influenza) shot containing mRNA. Synthetic vs traditional lab generation of vaccines.
FULL SHOW: LEAKED PHARMA TAPE CONFIRMS DOD INTENTIONALLY KILLING AMERICANS, Feb 14, 2024
https://rumble.com/v4ng2u2-leaked-pharma-tape-confirms-dod-intentionally-killing-americans.html
"Astra Zeneca leaked audio reveals Covid was, and continues to be, a DOD operation to kill Americans. Former Pharma R&D Executive, Sasha Latypova returns to the show to expose DOD contracts with pharma for mass genocide of the American people."
Jane Ruby: https://rumble.com/c/DrJaneRuby
Sasha Latypova: https://open.substack.com/pub/sashalatypova/p/audio-leaked-from-astrazeneca-covid?r=1f1858&utm_medium=ios&utm_campaign=post
ASTRA ZENECA Pascal Soriot and Mark Esser. Feb 4, 2020 TRANSCRIPT is at:
STATEofTheNATION.co https://stateofthenation.co/?p=209687
More news at: www.EnergyMe333.com